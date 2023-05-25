The Boston Celtics managed to force Game 5 in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing the first three games of the series against the Miami Heat. However, they still face an uphill battle.

The Celtics avoided the sweep, but they’re still just one loss away from losing it all. Many wonder whether they’ll gain enough momentum to win four straight, especially after everything that has been said about their chemistry.

Grant Williams tried to play mind games with Jimmy Butler in Game 3, something that backfired as the Heat star played with a chip on his shoulder for the rest of the game. Jaylen Brown didn’t make comments about his teammate’s attitude, something didn’t sit well with Draymond Green.

Draymond Green claims Jaylen Brown should have defended Grant Williams

“When I saw JB after the game and they asked him about Grant poking the bear or whatnot, and he said, ‘Next question’. To me, I’m like, ‘Oh, they done.’ But JB situation, you still ride with your man and be like, boy you start talking, ‘Jimmy played well, it is what it is. We got to do what we got to do.’ You can’t next question, JB,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

“That was the mentality that their team took on in Game 3. Next question, next game, next play, this is it. You could tell there’s more there once that happened,” the Warriors star added.

With Golden State no longer in contention, Green is spending much of his time watching the playoffs and talking about them on his podcast. It’s always interesting listening to him, but maybe he’s not the best to talk about standing up for a teammate if we consider his incident with Jordan Poole.