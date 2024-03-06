The Golden State Warriors would’ve never been able to find success without Draymond Green. Not only is he one of the best and most versatile defenders in NBA history, he’s also their heart and soul.

The Warriors need his vocal leadership and the fire he ignites within the locker room. Nonetheless, getting too firey has also gotten him into a lot of trouble throughout the course of his career.

Green has earned a bad rap for being a bit of a troublemaker, and some even claim he’s a dirty player. However, that’s not who he is in real life, as he recently admitted that he has an alter ego.

Draymond Green Says He Has An Alter Ego

“The person that I am, sitting here talking to you, is not the person I am on the basketball court,” Green told The Ringer. “They’re not the same person. And it’s almost like, I know I probably sound crazy talking to you like this, like I got an alter ego or something, but when I’m competing on the court, when I’m doing my job, that’s not the same person you’re going to deal with on a daily basis. And I’m totally fine with that.”

Draymond Green Is Not A Bad Guy

Green also claimed that people usually think he’s the same way as a person as he is on the basketball court, so they tend to be shocked when they actually get to know him:

“I tell people all the time: If I had $1 for every time someone said to me, ‘Wow, you’re nothing like I thought.’ It’s because you were judging me (from) the basketball court. If I had $1 for every time someone said that, I’d be way richer than I am now,” added Green.

At the end of the day, embracing that persona has been a blessing and a curse for him, but he’s made plenty of money along the way, so it’s not like he can complain at all.