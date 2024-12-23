NFL News: Mike Macdonald provides update on Kenneth Walker’s injury status

The Seattle Seahawks’ NFL playoff hopes took another devastating blow in their 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, compounded by the fourth-quarter injury to star running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker left the game with a sprained ankle, and head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged uncertainty about the injury’s severity.

“(Kenneth Walker III) has an ankle (injury). He’s going to get imaging right now. Not sure the extent of it,” affirmed Macdonald after the game against Vikings

Walker’s season has been anything but smooth, with recurring injuries hindering the Seahawks’ ability to establish consistency on offense. The running back has already missed multiple games due to calf and ankle issues. Before exiting against the Vikings, Walker had been a key contributor, averaging 31 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards per game. His absence was immediately felt, as Seattle’s rushing attack ranks among the NFL’s worst, averaging just 91.9 yards per game, third lowest in the league.

Without Walker, the Seahawks’ offense has grown increasingly predictable, leaning heavily on its passing game. While Geno Smith has been at the helm of the league’s third-best passing offense, averaging 22.6 points per game, his struggles with turnovers, 15 interceptions this season, have made victories harder to come by.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

The Seahawks now face an uphill battle to salvage their season. With games remaining against the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks must deliver flawless performances while relying on external results to keep their playoff hopes alive. As the pressure mounts, the loss of Walker could prove to be the tipping point in an already difficult season.

How will Kenneth Walker III’s absence impact the Seahawks in upcoming games?

The absence of Kenneth Walker III will have a negative impact on the Seahawks, but it is the perfect opportunity for Zach Charbonnet to step up and establish himself as the team’s starter. Walker’s constant injuries have really hurt the team and Zach needs to take his place.

Charbonnet has performed well under Kenneth Walker III’s injuries rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. However, it’s not the same performance that Walker offers especially against tight defenses and Walker’s ability to break tackles and create yards is consistently missed.

Zach Charbonnet has the perfect opportunity to prove and strengthen his level, as he has a very big challenge. To replace one of the best running backs in the NFL. The Seahawks will have to show their resilience and adaptability.

