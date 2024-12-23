NFL News: Packers QB Jordan Love recovers key weapon for game vs Saints

The Green Bay Packers remain in playoff contention with a 10-4 record and third place in the NFC North, three wins behind the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings. NFL Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints will be a tough test for quarterback Jordan Love‘s team.

The Packers lost to the Detroit Lions last week and put their NFL future in jeopardy, but they are confident in Love’s ability to come through and beat one of the worst teams in the league. There is good news in Green Bay, and that is that a key player is back with the team.

The key weapon the Packers will get back for Love is tight end Luke Musgrave, who was activated from injured reserve and will play tonight against the Saints, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musgrave has made a remarkable tune-up considering the extent of his injury, as he had ankle surgery in October and has not played since Week 4, when he appeared in the Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Musgrove’s return to the Packers

Musgrave had catch just five passes for 22 yards while taking the field with the Packers this season. He participated in 17 plays in Week 1, 31 plays in Week 2, 35 plays in Week 3 and 25 plays in Week 4. Currently, knowing that the team has had a long road without him on the field, Green Bay confirmed that they will fit Musgrave into the lineup.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love's net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

What are the Packers’ next three games in the 2024 NFL season?

The Packers will close out their participation in the NFL regular season with three key games that will determine their future. First, Green Bay takes on the Saints in MNF at Lambeau Field. Then, the team led by Love will face the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in two intense divisional games.