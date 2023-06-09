For years, Stephen Curry has established himself as one of the NBA’s most likable and relatable stars. His success with the Golden State Warriors is only topped by his charisma and money-making skills off it.

Even though he’s usually an easy-going guy, there’s still one little thing that makes Stephen Curry lose his temper, and Draymond Green knows exactly what it is.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Greehttps://bolavip.com/en/topic/draymond-greenn talked about players holding onto the last shot instead of taking it just so their averages don’t drop, citing that it’s the one thing that drives Steph nuts.

Stephen Curry Hates It When Players Don’t Take The Last Shot Before The Buzzer

“Steph Curry, he made me aware about this through the years,” Green said on his podcast. “There’s guys holding on to the ball at the end of a quarter so they don’t lessen their shooting percentage, and I saw a couple of guys do that yesterday.”

“This is the NBA playoffs, man. It’s the NBA Finals! Who cares if your shooting percentage drops a little bit? That thing drives Steph Curry nuts,” Green continued. “Steph gonna be very upset if you just holding the ball and not shoot.”

“Quite frankly, Steph is the best shooter we’ve ever seen,” Green added. “The greatest shooter we’ve ever seen. So his numbers are going to even out anyway, and he’s going to get the attempts to even out. When you don’t quite get the attempts, it’s a tough thing.”

So, now you know. If you’re ever on the court with Stephen Curry, you better take that shot; it doesn’t matter if you’re 40 feet away from the basket. Who cares about your FG%?