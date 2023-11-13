The Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green, for better or worse. That means they need the whole Draymond Green experience, with both the good and the bad.

Green has often left his character to get the best of him. However, that same character has made him the heart and soul of the dynasty, an unapologetic leader who won’t hesitate to get on everybody’s faces and say the things no one wants to say. He’ll live and die by that, and so will the team.

That’s why he didn’t care for all the complaints from Warriors and NBA fans alike after he got himself ejected for double technicals vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. His team needed him on the court to pull off a comeback, and their hopes of winning the game went down the drain when he left.

Draymond Green Calls Out The Fans

“I’m in year 12 and y’all still telling me to stop being Draymond,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Don’t get a tech… blah blah blah. 12 years later and y’all still trying to coach me on how to be ME? I am better at being Draymond than ANYBODY!! Imagine if I told y’all how to do your job. You’d look at me crazy.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year didn’t stop there. He ripped those who criticized him and called them mediocre and dumb, which obviously isn’t what one would expect from a franchise player:

“I thought y’all should know how dumb you all look trying to tell me how to be me,” he continued. “If y’all had some advice for your own lives, the world would be a much better place and you would be FAR better at your JOB than your mediocre outputs. Happy Sunday good people! Right back at it like an addict!”

A Blessing And A Curse

Green is a veteran and a professional and should handle himself as such. Granted that his passion is one of the things that make him special, but he also needs to learn how to dial back a little and not let his emotions get the best of him when his team needs him.

That has come back to hurt the Warriors several times, including in that now-infamous 2016 NBA Finals series, also vs. Cleveland. That’s what being a veteran and a leader is about; that’s why they brought him back with a big contract extension this offseason.

Every team needs a hard-nosed veteran leading the way and holding everybody accountable. But even those leaders also need to put their heads down and acknowledge when they do wrong.

It’s not that people don’t want Green to be vocal or fierce or that he should be the only one to blame for their current struggles. But getting himself thrown out of a game when his team is trying to make a comeback will obviously exasperate the fans and grant him some criticism, and dealing with that is also a big part of his job and his role with the organization.