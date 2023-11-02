Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured their fourth consecutive victory with an epic finish, defeating the Sacramento Kings 102-101. Klay Thompson took the ball in the final seconds and scored with just 0.2 on the clock, unleashing the excitement of thousands of fans at Chase Center.

After the game, Green issued a significant warning to the rest of the NBA, stating that the team’s chemistry is back. Possibly, an indirect message for Jordan Poole, who now plays for the Washington Wizards.

“Last year, we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes. It was hard to come to work. Not fun. So, this year, you see the joy on guys’ faces when they come into the building. You got guys staying over two to three hours just talking. Getting two to three hours early just to be here. You start to see that, and you’re like, ‘OK, this is a group that likes to be together.'”

Just a few months ago, in a highly controversial decision, Poole was traded to the Wizards, and in his place, veteran Chris Paul arrived. Although many experts didn’t understand why the Warriors were letting go a young star, the early results seem to be vindicating the decision made by Steve Kerr.

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

During a practice in October 2022, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face after a heated argument. When the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs, Green admitted that the incident was the key factor in their failure to win the championship.

“I absolutely think so (they would still be alive). I don’t think really think anyone could beat us. I’m not taking anything away from the Lakers. We’re not playing right now because when you speak about the fouling, when you speak about all of the slippage that we had as a team on the road, not being able to come together. None of those things happen if that doesn’t happen.”

According to various reports, one of the main reasons that led to the argument was Poole mocking Draymond Green because the veteran had not yet received a new contract with the Warriors but still referred to himself as @moneygreen on Twitter (now X).

In fact, Jordan Poole received a new contract a few days later (4 years and $140 million), while Green played the 2022-2023 season without renewing his agreement. However, last summer, he was traded to the Wizards and Draymond signed a four-year, $100 million contract. A complete turnaround indeed.