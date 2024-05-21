With the 2024 NBA Draft just around the corner, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared his honest thoughts on Bronny James' potential career in the league.

This year’s NBA Draft class is one of the least impressive in recent history. However, and despite not being a highly-ranked prospect, everybody will be tuning in to find out what’s going to happen with Bronny James.

LeBron James’ firstborn turned a lot of heads during the NBA Combine last week. And while he might not be a first-round selection, he should still get a chance to enter the league.

With that in mind, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared his thoughts on his game, stating that, at the very least, he could be a serviceable backup point guard at the next level.

Draymond Green Thinks Bronny Can Be A Backup Point Guard

“He has more than enough attributes and tools and things about him that will make him a good backup point guard, at least,” Green said on the latest edition of his podcast.

Bronny James

The four-time NBA champion then dissected some of the positive traits of Bronny’s game, stating that he has everything it takes to find success in the Association as a secondary PG.

“Backup point guards need to pick up full court. He’s going to be able to do that with the best of them,” Green said. “Backup point guards need to be able to knock down shots. We know he can knock down a shot. Backup point guards need to be smart, not make mistakes. People complain that he played basketball too mistake-free.”

Not all playes need to be stars, and comparing him with his father won’t only be unfair, but also a disservice. At the end of the day, he’ll have to make a name for himself and walk a path of his own, regardless of his last name.