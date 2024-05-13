Now that he's been medically cleared to declare for the NBA Draft, Bronny James' future in the league is more of a reality. What will the Los Angeles Lakers do about that?

Bronny was medically cleared to play in the NBA.

He has until May 29 to go back to college.

The Lakers will keep an eye on him.

Bronny Gets Cleared To Play In The NBA

LeBron James and his firstborn, Bronny James, got some big news earlier on Monday, as he was officially medically cleared to declare for the upcoming NBA Draft. That was expected, as he had suffered no setbacks from his cardiac arrest.

This puts the Los Angeles Lakers — and every other team — on the clock. For months, Klutch Sports agent, Rich Paul, has made it seem like whoever gets Bronny will also get LeBron.

Nonetheless, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst isn’t so sure about that. Talking on Get Up, he argued that James is more than likely to be back with the Purple & Gold next season.

LeBron Will Stay With The Lakers

“I do believe LeBron is going to opt out of his contract next month, and I do believe he’s got several reasons why he wants to do that and leaving optionality for playing with Bronny is on the list, but I don’t think it’s at the top. I do think he’s going to be back with the Lakers,” Windhorst said.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers Will Target Bronny

With that in mind, the Lakers are more than likely to make a run at Bronny, says Windhorst. Still, he’s not at the top of their priority list, and with their desire to trade their first-round pick, they might have to acquire another pick to get him:

“And I also will say this, I think if the Lakers have an opportunity to draft Bronny James, they will do so. Whether that’s with the 55th pick or if they make another deal around the draft where they pick up another pick, I think they will try. I do not think it’s going to be their top priority,” added Windhorst.

It would be heartwarming to see LeBron and Bronny teaming up, not to mention unprecedented. So, even if they have to make some moves, NBA fans should hope the Lakers wound up pulling it off.