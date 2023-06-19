Golden State Warriors fans are sounding the alarms after four-time NBA champion Draymond Green decided to opt out of the final year of his contract worth $27.5 million.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is the heart and soul of their championship core, and the Warriors won’t have enough money to replace his production if he leaves.

To make things even worse for them, it’s well-known that he’ll have plenty of suitors now that he’s an unrestricted free agency, including — obviously — the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Interested in Draymond Green

“This is complete long shot stuff but, in our circles of calls and texts, Greg [Sylvander] and I have both been told to keep the name Draymond Green in the back of our minds. Again, this seems highly improbable in light of him likely staying in Golden State, plus the Heat’s tax crunch,” reported Five Reasons Sports.

The Heat will also go after Damian Lillard, and they know they’re close to winning an NBA championship after two trips to the NBA Finals in two years. They might be even more prepared than the Dubs to reach that stage.

Also, there’s still a chance he goes back to the Warriors on a multi-year deal worth more money. But for now, all options are on the table for the defensive specialist.