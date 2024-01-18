The Golden State Warriors are sitting four games below .500, which is not usual for them since Steve Kerr took the reins of the team. This core has reached the NBA Finals six times with four titles in the past ten years.

Nonetheless, the Warriors look far from a contending side right now. They’ve lost to non-contending teams and have been blown out by contenders, and they just look soulless out there.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see multiple trade rumors surrounding the franchise from the first time in the Dynasty era and why Draymond Green had to address the elephant in the room.

Green Talks Trade Rumors

“I also know, in regard to the Dubs, there’s been a lot of trade rumors,” Green said onThe Draymond Green Show. “I know my name has came up, I know everyone’s name has came up except for Steph Curry. My name has not come up in trade rumors too often. And to be honest, I have not thought about it one bit.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year claimed that he’s not paying too much attention to the outside noise right now, adding that there’s nothing he can do about a rumor:

“I don’t make much of it at all,” Green continued. “Rumors are just that: They are rumors. I hear all the same things that all you guys hear. That is the gift and the curse of social media.”

He Won’t Get Ahead Of Himself

Green knows that no one is safe right now; no one except for Stephen Curry, of course. Still, he’s not worried about whether he’s going to be traded, and he’ll only care about that if it actually happens.

“So if that ever came to fruition, then you cross that bridge when you get there,” Green added. “I know everyone says, ‘The Warriors got to make a trade. They’re going to make a trade.’ If you’re 18-22, how can you question anything someone does? We’ve had the opportunity to get out there and play and prove ourselves as a team.”

Green knows the Warriors don’t usually make big splash before the trade deadline. Then again, Bob Myers is no longer calling the shots, and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. could change that.

“The reality is we’ve never been a very active team at the trade deadline, I think I can count right at the top of my head guys we’ve traded for at the trade deadline,” Green said. “However, we also do have a new GM, and Mike has been incredible by the way. He could work differently than Bob [Myers]. He could be more aggressive at the trade deadline than Bob was.”

With that in mind, Green knows this might as well be the time something finally happens, as they had never been in such a complicated position when their entire championship core was healthy:

“I don’t know. I don’t really have a feel for it. Would I be shocked if something was to change or if some trades happen? No. I wouldn’t be shocked,” Green admitted. “We’re 18-22 with the highest payroll in the league. [Warriors owner] Joe Lacob has a business to run as an owner. Mike has a business to run as general manager. Do I think I’ll be traded? No, I hope not. But if any of those things happen, that’s a part of the business that we chose to be a part of.”

At the end of the day, it’s hard to envision the Warriors moving on from Green, even despite the suspensions and whatnot. Then again, all options should be on the table for this struggling team right now.