The Golden State Warriors need a lifeline. The dynasty seems to be in life support, but just as we’ve seen countless times in the NBA, a simple move could galvanize an entire season.

For the first time in his career, it seems like Stephen Curry is asking for help. The Dubs have been mostly quiet at the trade deadline during the Steve Kerr era, but they have a new GM in Mike Dunleavy Jr., and they’re going through a bit of a crisis.

Ideally, this team would rather keep their championship core together. Then again, that might not be compatible with what they need to do right now, and the front office could be forced to make some uncomfortable decisions.

The fact of the matter is that all players not named Stephen Curry should be up for grabs. They need to make the most of his prime and title window while it’s still open, and he’s the only player who has proven to be able to lead them to the mountaintop.

NBA Rumors: Players Who Could Be Traded By The Warriors

With that in mind, we’ll take a look at the Warriors’ current roster and take a pragmatic approach. Emotions aside, we’ll assess the Warriors’ trade chips and choose the three players they should strongly consider trading, as hard as it might be.

3. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins played a huge role in their last championship run, and they rewarded him with a big contract. Unfortunately, he was never to play up to that same level, missing most of last season with an undisclosed personal matter, and now even losing his starting spot.

Wiggins had become a fan favorite and a big part of the rotation, but he’s lost his ground. Rookie Brandon Podziemski has been better, and Wiggins’ salary could be a valuable asset in any potential move.

2. Draymond Green

As much as everybody would hate to admit it, Draymond Green has overstayed his welcome in the Bay area. His character issues have hurt the team too often this season, and he’s not making much of an impact on offense when he’s not creating for others.

Green is still an elite and versatile defender and a very intelligent player. Then again, it’s Jonathan Kuminga’s time to break out, and team owner Joe Lacob has made it loud and clear that he won’t trade him, so Green is now the odd man out.

1. Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s trade value took a massive hit when he suffered an injury a couple of weeks ago. Even so, and even though he’s not to blame for the team’s struggles, it’s more than evident that he hasn’t done much to help with them either.

It’s tough and sad to realize that one of the greatest point guards of all time might retire without an NBA championship. But the Warriors need to just cut the cord and use his expiring deal to get themselves some more depth and guys who can help them now and in the future.