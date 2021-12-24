The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a bit of a tough stretch. However, Dwight Howard is far from concerned and is confident in their ability to get back on track.

Even though it's still early in the NBA season, it's fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers haven't lived up to the expectations. Despite LeBron James' efforts, the team lacks chemistry and consistency.

Frank Vogel's squad has been in the spotlight throughout the whole campaign. Everybody's talking about what's wrong with them and how they're not likely to thrive in the playoffs if they don't turn things around.

Adding Russell Westbrook and trading away their championship core hasn't done much to help their cause, either. Nonetheless, Dwight Howard still thinks the team will live up to the hype when it matters the most.

Dwight Howard Warns Lakers Doubters Amid Tough Stretch

“Yeah, we good man,” the big man TMZ Sports. “Right now this season it’s early. Everybody’s playing at a really high level right now. We expected that. We expected everybody to come out and play their hardest against us. With that being said, we’re gonna be ready by the time the playoffs start. That’s when we start dominating."

“Rome wasn’t built in a day," Howard added. "This is a brand new team than it was in 2020. All of us are really trying to learn how to play together and get our games going. It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. Don’t worry, Lakers fans. When it’s time to dominate, the Lakers gon’ be there.”

Unfortunately for the purple and gold, injuries and health and safety protocols have prevented them from being at full strength and having a steady lineup. In reality, they've barely played together.

The Lakers sure have enough talent to turn things around and be a contender. It's only a matter of getting hot at the right time. However, the clock is ticking and it doesn't seem like they have an answer right now.