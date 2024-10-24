Trending topics:
Lakers

ESPN’s Chris Russo slams LA Lakers star LeBron James playing with his son Bronny James as ‘fakeness’

In what has become customary on major sports networks, a pundit, this time Chris Russo, went on a rant about LeBron and Bronny James being “fake” as the Lakers won their first NBA game of the season.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The NBA is off and running, as on the East Coast, the Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 132-109, while in the West, the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.

For the Lakers, it was a great display from the elder James, who scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, alongside a 36-point performance from Anthony Davis. Bronny James got his taste of NBA action, playing three minutes and recording a rebound. All in all, it was a great night for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking to be one of the top teams in the league.

It was a great night for many, except for some dissenting voices, including Chris Russo, ESPN pundit, who, while on with Stephen A. Smith, spewed how LeBron playing with his son Bronny is “fake” and that the only person who “cares” about all of this is LeBron James himself.

Advertisement

Chris Russo Doesn’t Hold Back on LeBron and Bronny James

Chris Russo complained, as he always does, about how many minutes both were on the court together and the time of night it all took place, stating, “This might be fun for LeBron. Nobody in America cares that Bronny James played three minutes and grabbed one rebound at 11 o’clock at night in the opener, and this is supposed to be a moment that America is gonna resonate with?”

Advertisement

Russo later added that the Lakers only went after Bronny James as a way to “energize” LeBron James ahead of the new NBA season. He concluded, “It’s not a sports moment. To me, there’s a fakeness to it.

Advertisement

Famous Father and Son Duos That Played Together

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. – They played together for the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, becoming the first father-son duo to play on the same Major League Baseball team.

NBA News: LeBron James&#039; harsh memory resurfaces after Bronny’s Los Angeles Lakers debut

see also

NBA News: LeBron James' harsh memory resurfaces after Bronny’s Los Angeles Lakers debut

Gordie Howe and Mark Howe – They played together on the Hartford Whalers in the NHL during the late 1970s.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Have the Los Angeles Dodgers ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history
MLB

Have the Los Angeles Dodgers ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League
Soccer

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Inter Miami’s Tata Martino on Ballon d'Or and Differences Between Lionel Messi and Vinícius Júnior
Soccer

Inter Miami’s Tata Martino on Ballon d'Or and Differences Between Lionel Messi and Vinícius Júnior

NBA News: James Harden makes honest admission after Clippers' defeat to Suns
NBA

NBA News: James Harden makes honest admission after Clippers' defeat to Suns

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo