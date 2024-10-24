ESPN’s Chris Russo slams LA Lakers star LeBron James playing with his son Bronny James as ‘fakeness’

In what has become customary on major sports networks, a pundit, this time Chris Russo, went on a rant about LeBron and Bronny James being “fake” as the Lakers won their first NBA game of the season.

The NBA is off and running, as on the East Coast, the Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 132-109, while in the West, the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.

For the Lakers, it was a great display from the elder James, who scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, alongside a 36-point performance from Anthony Davis. Bronny James got his taste of NBA action, playing three minutes and recording a rebound. All in all, it was a great night for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking to be one of the top teams in the league.

It was a great night for many, except for some dissenting voices, including Chris Russo, ESPN pundit, who, while on with Stephen A. Smith, spewed how LeBron playing with his son Bronny is “fake” and that the only person who “cares” about all of this is LeBron James himself.

Chris Russo Doesn’t Hold Back on LeBron and Bronny James

Chris Russo complained, as he always does, about how many minutes both were on the court together and the time of night it all took place, stating, “This might be fun for LeBron. Nobody in America cares that Bronny James played three minutes and grabbed one rebound at 11 o’clock at night in the opener, and this is supposed to be a moment that America is gonna resonate with?”

Russo later added that the Lakers only went after Bronny James as a way to “energize” LeBron James ahead of the new NBA season. He concluded, “It’s not a sports moment. To me, there’s a fakeness to it.“

Famous Father and Son Duos That Played Together

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. – They played together for the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, becoming the first father-son duo to play on the same Major League Baseball team.

Gordie Howe and Mark Howe – They played together on the Hartford Whalers in the NHL during the late 1970s.

