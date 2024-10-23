NBA News: LeBron James' harsh memory resurfaces after Bronny’s Los Angeles Lakers debut

Bronny James finally made his NBA debut in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, filling his father, LeBron James, with pride. However, the moment also stirred a harsh memory of LeBron’s own NBA beginnings.

NBA history was made Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena when LeBron James and Bronny shared the court together during the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves . This marked the first time a father and son played together professionally in NBA history—an event that will be remembered for years to come.

For LeBron, it was an unforgettable moment. After the game, he expressed his joy: “That moment of us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together is something I will never forget.” But while Bronny‘s debut was a time for celebration, it also triggered tough memories of LeBron’s own NBA debut.

When asked about the emotions leading up to his first professional game with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, LeBron, now 39, admitted the experience was far from pleasant. “I definitely remember that moment,” he said seriously. “It was very stressful for me. Didn’t get much sleep the night before. Didn’t get much sleep during my pregame nap. I was extremely nervous.”

LeBron went on to explain the immense pressure he felt at the time: “I felt the world of the game of basketball on my shoulders… I felt like kind of pretty much everyone besides my family and friends wanted me to fail.”

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Carmelo Anthony #15 of the Denver Nuggets stand on November 5, 2003 at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron knew how to manage the pressure

Despite the overwhelming nerves, LeBron was able to control his emotions once the game began. “I just kind of channeled that in. All the way up until the ball went up in the air for the tip-ball, I was nervous. My stomach was turning whatever the case may be. But once the game started, I guess the rest is history,” he reflected.

LeBron’s debut on October 29, 2003, with the Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings, was one for the history books. He scored 25 points, setting a record for the most points by a prep-to-pro player in their NBA debut. However, despite his individual success, the Cavaliers fell 106-92 in that game.

Bronny’s debut: A different story

Bronny’s NBA debut, however, unfolded very differently from his father’s. In his three minutes on the court, Bronny didn’t score and contributed only one rebound. Nevertheless, he can already claim to have surpassed his father in one respect—the Lakers won the game 110-103, unlike LeBron’s team in his debut.