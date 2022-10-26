The UEFA Champions League tournament is a worldwide-watched tournament. That even in the US is watched, and NBA players have a chance to watch it before playing their sport. This former Lakers' player took it a little further and mocked Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League.

A second time in a row for FC Barcelona to end up in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 after the UEFA Champions League's group stage. As a tournament that is watched by millions worldwide, even NBA players such as this former Los Angeles Lakers player had a chance to react publicly on his social media.

As the UEFA Champions League is a tournament that is played at night in Europe, almost every game in the U.S. territory begins at noon. So, for NBA players who like to watch regularly football, these Champions League games are at perfect time before any game.

Even the Golden State Warriors' player Klay Thompson revealed that Dubs' coach Steve Kerr has watched Barcelona's prime when they use a high-level game to pass up every rival on the pitch. So, the influence that football has on any sport is huge compared to other sports.

NBA player mocks Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League

Josh Hart is one of the few NBA players who follows regularly what happens in the European football world. Especially when it comes to the UEFA Champions League tournament. The 27-year-old guard who is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers reacted just like any fan that doesn't like FC Barcelona after the early elimination from the European tournament.

Although this isn't his first time doing a live reaction to a game. The Blazers player has posted regularly about what games he watches, as well as his love and passion for the European football teams. In fact, he posted about Mason Mount's performance on Tuesday with Chelsea against RB Salzburg.

However, Hart isn't the only NBA player who posts on his Twitter account about his reactions to the UEFA Champions Leagues games. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is another huge football fan who likes to watch European football games, and posts about it.