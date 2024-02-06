For years, NBA fans and analysts have talked about Bronny James and his future in the league. His draft stock has plummeted drastically this season, but he’s still almost a lock to turn pro next season.

LeBron James has openly admitted his desire to team up with his firstborn. That would be unprecedented in the league, and it would speak volumes of James’ unmatched durability.

However, Austin Rivers knows a thing or two about teaming up with his father. He used to play for Doc Rivers, which is why he advised the USC product against doing the same.

Austin Rivers Says Bronny Shouldn’t Play With LeBron James

“I hope it doesn’t happen,” Rivers said in an apperance on ESPN. “I don’t want to see Bronny play with his dad. I really don’t. I went through something similar, it was a very similar situation, but also different.”

Rivers believes playing with his old man will only hamper Bronny’s reputation. He thinks Bronny shouldn’t be exposed to that kind of scrutiny and negativity so early in his career:

“I was already in the NBA when I went to go play for him,” River said. “What happens is a lot of people start to discredit what you’ve done. Him getting drafted and playing with his dad, I don’t want that negativity to come his way. He doesn’t deserve it.”

Bronny has already been evaluated thoroughly, and most scouts conclude that he wouldn’t be a one-and-done player if he wasn’t LeBron’s son, so that’s already happening and he’s not even in the league yet.

At the end of the day, he’ll have to forge his own path and make a name for himself. But carrying that cross could also get in the way of his career, so the James family will have a decision to make next offseason.