The Los Angeles Lakers want LeBron James to retire with them. They’ve done whatever they need to do to make sure that happens, but he will still have the final say in that.

For now, it seems like the only thing that could make him leave Southern California would be having the opportunity to play with Bronny James, his firstborn, who’s currently playing at USC.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see Shams Charania reporting that there are multiple NBA teams keeping tabs on the young guard as he gets ready to make the league next season.

NBA Teams Keeping Tabs On Bronny

“Yeah, I mean, Bronny played well last night from, you know, an offensive perspective,” said Charania. “I think people around the league, when I talk to NBA people, they know defensively he’s a lot more further along than offensively.”

Bronny scored 11 points vs. Arizona, so it’s not like it was an offensive explosion. Even so, it seems like Kevin Durant and others in attendance were left impressed by his game:

“So I’m sure LeBron James wanted to get back into the locker room,” continued Charania. “The second half of the USC game against Arizona was still on. But he had an offensive outburst last night, and Kevin Durant was in the stands, and when I talk to people on the league, he’s on the draft boards of multiple teams.“

Some scouts believe Bronny wouldn’t even be a first-round pick or a one-and-done player if he wasn’t LeBron’s son. Then again, NBA teams are more than willing to take that risk, especially if it also gets them the four-time champion:

“And it is curious, what if he gets drafted somewhere not in LA? LeBron James does have a player option this summer, so I’m sure LeBron James wanted to get to the locker room as soon as he possibly could to watch the second half,” he concluded.

Bronny has a privileged gene pool, and we’ve seen players outplay their draft stock countless times in history. If you’re going to take a risk, it might as well be with LeBron James’ son.