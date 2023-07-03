The Phoenix Sunswere one of the biggest winners of the start of free agency. They now have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA behind their star trio, headlined by Kevin Durant.

But as good as those moves were, there’s still a glaring need for a pass-first kind of player or a more traditional point guard. Notably, they don’t have a lot of available money to solve that issue.

With that in mind, coach Frank Vogel claimed that he’s going to feature Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt, and while Cam Payne could also get some run.

Suns Could Use ‘Multiple Ball-Handlers’

“I’m very comfortable with Beal and Booker as the starting backcourt, but we’re going to explore that fifth spot potentially being a Cam Payne or a point guard, and we’re going to explore it being maybe a ‘3,’ ‘4’ type defender position,” Vogel said. “Those things will play out in camp. I love the idea of getting those guys down the floor with a point guard and advancing it up to him and letting them attack. But I know that they can handle it on their own as well.”

“The pace that we want to play with, I think most possessions are going to have different ball-handlers each time down. It’s going to be a multiple ball-handler attack, but I’m comfortable with those guys. But I do love what Cam Payne brings to the table,” the coach added.

Of course, they could also continue exploring moves for a pass-first kind of guard, but Booker has proven to be more than capable of handling playmaking duties throughout the course of his career.