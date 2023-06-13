Fred VanVleet was a standout player for the Toronto Raptors last season, posting impressive statistics of 19.3 points per game, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in the 69 games during the 2022/2023 season. Despite the Toronto Raptors‘ initial desire to retain him, VanVleet has ultimately decided not to continue with the team.

As a result, several teams which teams are interested in him. The Toronto Raptors offered VanVleet a contract worth $22.8 million for the upcoming season. However, the 29-year-old point guard decided not to exercise his player option and is now exploring opportunities with other teams that can offer him a more lucrative contract.

The champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the recipient of the prestigious Larry O’Brien award that same season, is now seeking a change. Multiple franchises have already expressed their interest in acquiring his services, recognizing his talents and the impact he can bring to their teams.

Potential destinations for VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has attracted interest from multiple teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and New Orleans Pelicans. However, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are considered top contenders for his services.

The Los Angeles Lakers present an intriguing possibility for VanVleet, particularly if D’Angelo Russell becomes a free agent this summer. Additionally, the Lakers have other notable point guard options such as Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul, who recently announced his departure from the Phoenix Suns.