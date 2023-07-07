The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make some flashy moves or sign any All-Stars at the beginning of the NBA offseason, mostly because they couldn’t afford it. Still, they put a nice supporting cast around LeBron James.

One of the most significant moves they made was to replace Dennis Schroder with Gabe Vincent. He looks like a more natural fit to come off the bench for them, given his skills.

With that in mind, the former Miami Heat player dug deep into the Lakers’ roster and his new teammates and explained what he can bring to the table for Darvin Ham next season.

Gabe Vincent Discusses His Fit In The Lakers

“[Lakers] have a little bit of everything,” Vincent said. “They have size. They have athleticism. They have leadership. They got stars. I bring a little bit of toughness on defense; I bring some playmaking, I can make open shots.”

“I think I showed in Miami that my game is pretty versatile,” Vincent continued. “I could come in and just try to impact winning in a number of ways and every night it might be different.”

Vincent could even outplay D’Angelo Russell for the starting point guard spot, as Russell was demoted to the second unit in the postseason. That kind of competition is always positive, and it might be what both need to take their game to the next level.