For years, people have raved about LeBron James’ athleticism. The Los Angeles Lakers star continues to be an elite NBA player at 38 years old, and he could keep going for a little longer.

James has admitted spending insane amounts of time and money on his body, but he also has some evident God-given traits that have helped him stay in shape through time.

However, he also has a couple of tricks up his sleeve to stay fresh during games, as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso revealed in an appearance on Ryen Rusillo’s podcast.

Alex Caruso Reveals One Of LeBron’s Best-Kept Secrets

“I had a coach recently explain to me,” Russillo said. “He said how LeBron was understanding the TV timeout length so that he would sub himself out. He would know, ‘I’m not missing a ton of game time, but in real time, it’s like I’m getting two extra breaks.’”

“We used to do that,” Caruso said. “He would sub out first; AD would play the whole first quarter. He would sub out the last, what was it, 30 seconds before the two-minute timeout. So then he’s getting the two minutes and 15 seconds of game time. That’s what he was missing. But totality, he’s getting like eight minutes, ten minutes of real rest.”

That’s a veteran trick right there. Players need to be smart about their minutes and playing time if they want to stay in the league for long, so you better take note of what James does.