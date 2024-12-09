Giannis Antetokounmpo admits having another goal besides NBA title with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season has been nothing short of MVP-worthy. The Bucks’ star has found the perfect on-court partner in Damian Lillard, and together they’ve formed a dynamic duo that has the Milwaukee Bucks dreaming of an NBA title.

While Giannis and Lillard’s dependence could stonewall their playoff hopes, Antetokounmpo’s game-by-game contributions have still been impressive. Recently, Giannis admitted that he’s aiming for a third MVP award this season.

“Yeah, that definitely might put tears in my eyes. I do want to be part of that conversation,” Giannis told Yahoo Sports. He also shared a candid moment: “At this point in my career, I had the conversation with my brother, and I was like, man, it’s crazy to me. I’ve just come to the realization that I might never win another MVP.”

Typically, MVP awards are won by players between the ages of 25 and 28, yet Giannis earned the honor twice at just 24 and 25. The Bucks’ star also acknowledged that while he feels he’s having some of the best years of his career, the league continues to evolve, and other players are constantly improving.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks pose for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: MVP-caliber season leading Bucks towards the NBA title

Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified his status as one of the NBA’s best players. Averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, Giannis has been a dominant force on both ends of the court. His exceptional performances have not only kept the Bucks firmly in playoff contention but also earned him a spot in MVP voting for the fifth consecutive year, following his two previous MVP awards.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo, statistically the best player in the NBA. However, the Bucks’ success will not rest only on his shoulders, as the team must address their defensive stability. If they can tighten up on defense, Milwaukee will solidify themselves as serious contenders for the championship.

Giannis vs. MVP rivals: Who will win the 2024-25 NBA MVP award?

The MVP race has heated up with impressive performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reigning MVP Nicola Jokic continues to showcase NBA experts with his playmaking and scoring abilities averaging 31.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists through the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been just as brilliant this season, averaging 29.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Emerging as a leader for the Oklahoma City Thunder, his impact on the team is undeniable and deserves recognition.

Another strong MVP candidate is Jayson Tatum. After solidifying his role as the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics, Tatum has not only maintained his elite scoring but also made significant strides defensively. Averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, his all-around improvement is worthy of consideration for the award.

Compared to the other three players, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statistics stand out, and his impact on the court is the most decisive. The Bucks rely heavily on his offensive and playmaking abilities. This year’s MVP race promises to be thrilling, with the level of competition at an all-time high.