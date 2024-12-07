Giannis and Lillard's dependence: Could it stonewall the Bucks' 2024-25 playoff hopes?

Milwaukee’s loss to the Boston Celtics has sparked concerns about the team’s cohesion and overall composition. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each delivered standout performances, scoring 30 and 31 points, respectively, the Bucks fell short, losing 111-105 to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. At the start of the season, there were already questions about whether the Milwaukee Bucks‘ squad was as deep as some of their conference rivals.

The Bucks’ priority should be finding a balance between experience and youth, as their heavy reliance on star players is limiting the development of others and weakening the team’s overall performance. By diversifying both their offensive and defensive schemes, they could enhance the performances of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, giving them much-needed support from their teammates in crucial games.

Eastern Conference NBA teams have an easier time neutralizing the Bucks than the Celtics, as they only need to focus on two players to disrupt their offense. By encouraging greater contributions from role players, the Bucks could create a more balanced attack, with more than three players averaging 16+ points per game.

On one hand, yesterday’s opponent had four players averaging over 16 points: Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and Sam Hauser. On the other hand, the Bucks had just two players averaging more than 30 points each, Giannis and Damian. However, their teammates didn’t average more than 15 points. This disparity highlights how one-dimensional the Bucks’ offense is.

Lillard denies weak defense claims

Damian expressed “it’s a challenge to be a good defender in the NBA. And as I’ve become more experienced, I think it’s carried on as more of a narrative than actual truth. Guys not just coming out here breaking me off and putting me out there and scoring on me over and over.” It is evident that his offensive abilities are far better than his defensive skills.

While it’s clear that his offensive skills are superior to his defensive ones, labeling him a weak defender would be unfair, given the physical contributions he makes on that end of the floor.