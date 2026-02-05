Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has two preferred offseason destinations and does not rule out Lakers

The NBA trade deadline was complete chaos, and one of the most discussed names throughout the entire day was Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite the constant speculation, Antetokounmpo ultimately remained with the Bucks, though expectations remain that a significant move could take place during the NBA offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers are among the franchises still viewed as a possible destination.

According to Brad Turner, Antetokounmpo’s preferred destinations, should he be traded, are the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. However, the Lakers are not completely ruled out, which indicates that while they are not his top option, a move to Los Angeles would not be unwelcome.

A trade of this magnitude would be franchise-altering regardless of the destination. With the Heat, Antetokounmpo could potentially team up with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, both NBA All-Stars, forming a powerful trio capable of competing for an NBA title.

If the move were to happen with the Knicks, Antetokounmpo would join Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. This pairing would immediately position New York as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference with legitimate championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers scenario might be the most intriguing of all. A pairing between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic would be historic, and based on talent, age, and current form, it could be considered one of the most dominant duos in NBA history.

Will a Giannis trade happen?

It is difficult to reach a clear conclusion at this moment. After weeks of rumors, uncertainty, and speculation, the trade deadline passed without a deal, once again leaving the situation unresolved, though expectations are that the rumors will continue well into the offseason.

Despite the noise, Antetokounmpo reportedly never wanted to leave Milwaukee. According to Chris Haynes, he never requested a trade and remains happy and committed to the Bucks.

While the number of rumored suitors made that hard to believe, his recent social media post, “Legends don’t chase, they attract,” suggested confidence and a playful tone, as if he were enjoying keeping fans and the league on edge.

