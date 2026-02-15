LeBron James sets a hilarious record after losing NBA All-Star Game, surpassing Michael Jordan and other legends

The NBA All-Star Game turned into a resounding success despite the skepticism that surrounded the revamped format. The Round Robin style injected urgency, pride and real competition into an exhibition often criticized for lacking defense. With three talent-loaded squads on the floor, the night delivered drama and even a strange milestone involving LeBron James, one that left Michael Jordan far behind.

James now owns an unusual all-time record, the most losses in All-Star Game history. Having appeared in a record 21 editions from 2005 through 2026, volume alone placed him in a position to stack defeats along with victories. Longevity created the mark, and durability allowed it to grow.

Back in 2024, he became the first player to reach 10 losses. After the outcomes in 2025 and this season under the new structure, that total climbed to 11. His overall balance in the event stood at 10 wins against 11 defeats, a rare statistic for someone who has dominated nearly every other historical category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the court, James still made his presence felt. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while the shortened quarters heightened the tempo and sharpened the competitive edge. The international flavor, mixed with contrasting generations of American stars, helped create a setting in which the younger group ultimately walked away with the bragging rights.

LeBron James, one of the stars who will play in the 2026 All-Star Game

Advertisement

List of players with the most losses

LeBron James: 11 losses, 21 games played Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 9 losses, 18 games played Kevin Garnett: 8 losses, 14 games played Magic Johnson: 8 losses, 11 games played Wilt Chamberlain: 8 losses, 13 games played Michael Jordan: 7 losses, 13 games played

Advertisement

see also Damian Lillard wins 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, makes history despite Achilles injury

LeBron James path in the All-Star Game

James has been selected as an All-Star in every season of his career except his rookie year. For more than two decades, he represented the league’s gold standard of popularity and performance, earning the trust of fans and peers alike. That consistency helped him build unmatched cumulative numbers.

Advertisement

He captured All-Star Game MVP honors three times, in 2006, 2008 and 2018, tying him with icons such as Jordan, Shaquille O Neal, and Oscar Robertson. His first award came in Houston, when he was just 21 years old and orchestrated a dramatic comeback for the Eastern Conference. Two years later in New Orleans, he nearly posted a triple-double while reaffirming his status as the face of the league.

His third trophy arrived in Los Angeles in 2018 during the debut of the captains’ draft format. Team LeBron edged Team Stephen in a tight finish, and James delivered 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to underline that even in an exhibition, he competed to win. Despite holding the record for total points and selections, he remained one shy of matching the four NBA All-Star MVPs shared by Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit.

Advertisement