Victor Wembanyama gets real about how his ‘set the tone’ mindset was revolutionizing the NBA All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama spoke about how his previous comments, along with his attitude, helped revolutionize the NBA All-Star Game.

By Emilio Abad

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Team World.
A surprising development in this year’s NBA All-Star Game came after the pregame chatter helped raise the temperature. Victor Wembanyama and Team World were eliminated before reaching the final, yet his tone and approach clearly energized everyone involved. Even without advancing, the message about competing at full speed landed across the floor.

Wembanyama’s intensity, even in an exhibition setting, reflected how deeply he respects the sport. “It’s the game we love. Being competitive is the least I can do,” he said after the event, via ESPN. His words matched what fans had just watched.

In Team World’s opener in the round robin, Wembanyama scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in a 37-35 overtime loss. In the next matchup against Team Stripes, the 2023 top pick poured in 19 points with two rebounds, but the effort still ended in a 48-45 defeat.

Kawhi Leonard, once a cornerstone for San Antonio Spurs, took control for Team Stripes in that contest and erupted for 31 points on 11 of 13 shooting. Wembanyama’s frustration with losing was evident, and the Spurs surely appreciated seeing that fire from the player they view as their foundation.

Victor Wembanyama in action during a game

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama’s season with the Spurs

At the break, the French phenom is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks across 40 games. He is shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three, production that continues to justify the enormous expectations surrounding him.

More All-Star nods should come with time, but those will have to wait. For now, Wembanyama and the Spurs are focused on the regular NBA season as they prepare to host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, aiming to build momentum for the stretch run.

Had Team World reached the final and had Wembanyama delivered another standout performance, he might have locked up the MVP, given what he showed in the first two games. It would have been wild, but chances are he will have many more opportunities to chase that honor in the years ahead.

