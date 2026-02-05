Bucks reportedly make final decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo before 2025-26 NBA trade deadline

With only hours remaining before the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have made a definitive call on the future of franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite weeks of mounting speculation and aggressive pursuit from rival contenders, the two-time MVP is staying put.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have indicated to teams that they are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline and will start making other trades,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania on X (formerly Twitter).

The Bucks‘ decision puts an immediate end to the whirlwind of speculation that has dominated the league all week regarding Antetokounmpo’s future. Multiple reports leading up to the deadline had suggested that the Greek Freak could be headed for an exit, but this move reaffirms the front office’s commitment to their franchise star for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

With this decision, the Bucks have reaffirmed Antetokounmpo as the definitive pillar of the franchise. The front office will now focus on reconstructing the roster around him to ensure they are championship-ready by next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Getty Images)

However, the short-term outlook remains grim; with the Greek Freak currently sidelined by injury and no firm timeline for his return, a postseason berth appears unlikely. The Bucks currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a disappointing 20-29 record.

Bucks make moves following Antetokounmpo announcement

After confirming that Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee, the franchise has shifted its focus away from its superstar and is now concentrating on other moves to bolster the roster.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that the “Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis“.

With the Greek Freak confirmed to stay in Milwaukee for the remainder of the season, Charania believes the front office is now engaged in conversations across the league to potentially finalize further small-scale salary trades before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

