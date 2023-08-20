Lionel Messi has transformed Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup by beating Nashville SC in the final. The legend closed an amazing tournament’s run with ten goals in seven matches. Just spectacular.

Messi’s new chapter in the United States is being a massive success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in after only two weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, soccer is living extraordinary moments with Lionel Messi leading a revolution in the US while Cristiano Ronaldo does it in Saudi Arabia. Even stars of other sports like Giannis Antetokounmpo have joined that ‘rivalry’.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a minority owner of Nashville SC in the MLS. That’s why he was present at Geodis Park to watch the final of the Leagues Cup against Inter Miami.

Just minutes before the game started, Giannis took the field and trolled some Inter Miami fans by making the famous celebration move of Cristiano Ronaldo. The sequence was a hit on social media as a possible ‘challenge’ to Lionel Messi.

Then, Messi answered on the field by scoring a superb goal to win his first trophy in the United States. After such a tremendous performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo took a step back and recognized greatness: “Messi. Respect.”

However, in a second tweet after congratulating the star from Argentina, Giannis published his ‘Cristiano Ronaldo moment’.“Didn’t get the results we wanted, but what a great atmosphere. Nashville SC we will be back stronger and better than ever.”