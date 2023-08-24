For most of NBA history, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been considered the undisputed best point guard of all time. Now, Stephen Curry is challenging that distinction.

However, Gilbert Arenas believes Magic wasn’t even a true point guard. He pointed out the fact that he played SG before the Lakers traded Norm Nixon, and he was a unique kind of player.

Per Arenas, if people were to consider Johnson a point guard, then they should also put LeBron James in that same category, as they’re both forwards who take the ball up the court. Should that be the case, then James should be the best PG ever, claims Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas Says LeBron James Is The Best Point Guard Ever

“If you’re going to use Magic as the best point guard, I’m going to use LeBron,” Arenas said on his show. “Now LeBron is the No. 1 point guard. They’re gonna say, ‘Oh LeBron’s not a point guard. He’s led his team in assists every f***ing year.”

“He has to be the best point guard of all time. LeBron was 2.0 of Magic. Coming into the NBA, he was Magic Johnson with Michael Jordan’s jumping ability. If you’re gonna use Magic as a point guard, you have to throw out LeBron as the greatest ever,” added Arenas.

If you look at it that way, then he has a valid point. But then, we need to define the criteria of what a true point guard is and whether LeBron James would qualify as one.