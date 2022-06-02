The Golden State Warriors are one of the founding NBA franchises. In recent years, a team full of future Hall of Famers has helped the Dubs clinched many NBA Championships. Check out the complete list of all the Dubs' Finals appearences.

The Golden State Warriors have clinched one more appeance in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs have waited for a long time to be in this position, because they didn't have a good team to do it. In fact, the Warriors ended a 40-year championship drought in the 2015 NBA Finals.

In addition, the Warriors' fans are watching their best NBA era ever. Since the 2015 NBA Finals, the Dubs have appeared in the NBA Finals six times in the last 8 seasons. That was a record held by the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan played.

To overview the complete picture of the Warriors' NBA appearances, below there is a complete list of the Golden State Warriros' participations in the NBA Finals. In addition, in the 2022 NBA Finals adds one more appearance to the recent Warriors' NBA legacy.

Complete list of all the Golden State Warriors championship definitions

The Golden State Warriors were one of the two franchises that appeared in the first-ever Finals, when it was the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and the Warriors were located in Philadelphia. Through the Warriors' history, the Dubs have clinched the NBA Finals 11 times with a record of 6 wins and 5 losses.

In fact, the Golden State Warriors have their most succesful run through the 2010's. From 2015 to 2019 NBA Finals, the Dubs appeared in all and just lost to the Toronto Raptors in their last NBA Finals appearences. Under Steve Kerr's management, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson playing side by side, the Warriors can brag about being tied up to the Chicago Bulls of the Michael Jordan era.