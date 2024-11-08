Andy Reid gave a final injury update about Patrick Mahomes and his availability for the game between the Chiefs and the Broncos.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL with an 8-0 record. However, their season could be derailed after Patrick Mahomes aggravated an ankle injury.

It all happened during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which Mahomes limped off the field before leading another epic comeback to secure the win in overtime.

Although the star quarterback finished that matchup, the big question is what’s the status going forward trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Reid had a very important injury update.

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs against Broncos?

During a press conference on Friday, Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes should play against the Denver Broncos. Although the quarterback admitted his ankle is still sore, the head coach didn’t look any setback in practice.

That’s why, when asked by reporters, Reid sounded confident there’s no problem at all and only gave this brief answer about Mahomes and the ankle’s recovery process. “He’s done a good job. Yeah. He hasn’t missed anything, so, he has done a good job.”

