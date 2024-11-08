NBA News: Draymond Green issues strong warning to Klay Thompson ahead of Warriors vs Mavericks game

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson spent over a decade as teammates with the Golden State Warriors. However, with Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks this year, the two will soon meet as rivals. Ahead of their highly anticipated NBA Cup clash, Green delivered a fiery message.

The Golden State Warriors solidified their place in NBA history by winning four championships in seven years with a star-studded lineup. Central to their success were Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, with Kevin Durant briefly joining the fold. However, this iconic partnership ended this year with Thompson’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks.

Next Tuesday, the Mavericks and Warriors will face off in the opening round of the NBA Cup, marking Thompson’s first meeting with his former team as a rival. Ahead of the matchup, Green issued a bold warning to his longtime teammate.

“I’m going to run through his chest when we play him now. I wasn’t going to, but now I’m going to run through his chest,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. He also acknowledged Thompson’s competitive nature: “Obviously, we all love Klay, but to love Klay is to also know that he’s going to come in there and try to murder us.”

Green’s comments were sparked by a lighthearted but fiery exchange with Thompson, which he recounted on the show. “I’m working out, they come in again after me, and I’m talking to Kyrie (Irving), and (Klay) walks up and says, ‘Ky, are you talking to the Ops?'”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a foul call during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

Draymond admitted the comment caught him off guard: “I said there’s definitely some seriousness to it because he just said the same thing to me.” He concluded the story by saying, “That’s where that whole thing came from.”

A bond built on respect

Despite the banter and bold statements, Draymond and Klay maintain a close friendship forged over years of shared success with the Warriors. Green has often spoken highly of Thompson, including expressing hope that his former teammate thrives with the Mavericks.

“I hope he goes to Dallas and plays great because that will allow him to appreciate what he’s done here,” Green said in a previous episode of his show. “Regardless of how he feels, he’s getting a statue here, his jersey is going up; he’s a legend.”

What’s next for them?

Before their NBA Cup matchup, both teams face tough challenges. The Mavericks, fresh off Friday game against the Phoenix Suns, will travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Warriors, who face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, will head to Oklahoma City for a clash with the Thunder. Tuesday’s showdown at Chase Center promises to be a thrilling battle, with Green and Thompson at the center of attention as former teammates turned rivals.