NBA News: Kevin Durant offers high praise for Kyrie Irving ahead of Suns’ upcoming game

Ahead of the upcoming game between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant lavished praise on his former teammate Kyrie Irving.

The Phoenix Suns, currently leading the NBA’s Western Conference with a 7-1 record, are looking to maintain their strong form as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, featuring stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Ahead of the game, Suns star Kevin Durant lavished praise on his former teammate Irving.

Durant and Irving played together on the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to 2023, a team that was expected to accomplish great things alongside James Harden, but ultimately fell short. Ahead of the Friday matchup, Durant had nothing but positive words for Irving, calling him a “master level player,” according to Landon Buford.

“I always thought Kyrie was a master level player. It’s been like that for me, the last 10 years,” Durant said. “I feel like, he probably won’t ever say this, he’s such a humble player, humble person, I just think he’s a complete player, I feel like there’s no weaknesses or no holes in his game, physically or mentally.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel like his approach to the game is perfect for what you need as a team,” Durant continued. “I just think he keeps showing up every day, keeps adding to his greatness, his legacy, and he’s going to help out the Mavs as much as he can.”

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talk during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Advertisement

Durant also praises Luka Doncic

During the same conversation, Durant also highlighted the significant improvement in Luka Doncic’s game compared to his early years in the NBA. “Yeah, I feel like when he first came to the league, he was more threes and layups, but I think he’s expanding his game, scoring all over the floor,” Durant said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant sends clear message to Suns teammate Devin Booker after win over Heat

“Inside the three-point line, inside the paint, and his range is deep too from three,” he continued. “I think he’s made himself a complete player offensively, where you can’t limit him in anything and can’t force him in any way. He can do anything he wants.”

Irving reflects on Durant’s departure from the Nets

The excitement surrounding the trio of Durant, Harden, and Irving in Brooklyn ultimately fell flat after they only played 16 games together. Durant was the last to leave the team, and when he was traded to the Suns, Irving shared his thoughts on the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m happy that he’s out of there,” Irving said after being asked about Durant’s departure to Phoenix. “It won’t be the first time we compete as brothers. I pray for his happiness and his well-being.”