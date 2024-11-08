Christian McCaffrey is back at practice, but the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 10 injury report suggests his recovery may not be as smooth as anticipated.

A few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers announced that, after a long wait, Christian McCaffrey would return to practice. However, their Week 10 injury report might not be as optimistic as fans hoped.

Injuries have plagued the 49ers throughout the 2024 NFL season. Several players have missed games, with Christian McCaffrey’s absence being one of the most significant.

Early in the season, specialists detected Achilles tendinitis in both of McCaffrey’s legs. Though he has since recovered and seems ready to play, some concerns remain.

49ers’ Week 10 Injury Report: Is Christian McCaffrey playing vs. Buccaneers?

Achilles tendinitis should not be taken lightly by any athlete. Overworking the tendon could lead to a tear, which would require surgery to fully heal.

McCaffrey’s condition in both legs heightened the risk of injury, but doctors caught it early, allowing him to rehab and avoid further complications.

This week, the 49ers confirmed McCaffrey’s return to practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the running back is expected to play in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, though the injury report is less certain.

The 49ers’ Week 10 injury report lists McCaffrey as questionable, fueling rumors that he may not start or even play against the Bucs.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

While Shanahan described it as a game-time decision, the 49ers are taking a cautious approach. They may allow McCaffrey to play but on a limited basis.

Which other 49ers players are questionable to face the Buccaneers?

Unfortunately for San Francisco, McCaffrey isn’t the only star dealing with injuries. The team has struggled with player health throughout the season.

The Week 10 injury report also lists edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique) as questionable. Meanwhile, wide receiver Juan Jennings is cleared to play this weekend.