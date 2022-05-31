The NBA Finals are set to start between the Golden State Warriors as West champion and the Boston Celtics as the East champion. Tickets are now available for the entire final series, find out the prices right below.

For the first time ever the Chase Center will be the Golden State Warriors' home in the 2022 NBA Finals. It will be for Game 1 and Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. This because the Warriors transferred there for the 2019 NBA season, in which they couldn’t qualified to the NBA Playoffs. For Game 3 and Game 4, the series will shift to the TD Garden in Boston.

To find tickets for the first 4 games usually takes time, but here it will be a matter of seconds for you to find the right fit for your pocket if you want to attend to at least one of this NBA Finals game series. Overall the best two options to find tickets available are Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

This because some people already are season tickets holders, that allows them to be at any game that they want for a special fee. However, for other NBA fans sometimes it is difficult to find tickets available. Especially if you don't know how much you will need to spend for tickets. Right below, the complete answer to that question.

How much does a ticket for a 2022 NBA Finals game cost?

The Chase Center will held the 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 and Game 2. According to Vivid Seats, currently the least expensive ticket for Game 1 goes for $551 located in the upper level, while the most expensive ticket costs $82,000 located in the Riser section near the VIP section. This because of how close the game is. In addition, at checkout there are extra fees charged by the website.

Game 1 ticket prices per section:

Upper Level Section ticket prices: Between $551 and $1,793

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $775 and $13,371

Riser Section ticket prices: Between $4510 and $82,000

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $14,657 and $47,970

According to Vivid Seats, currently the least expensive ticket for Game 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco goes for $653 located in the upper level, while the most expensive ticket costs $47,597 located in the VIP section. In addition, at checkout there are extra fees charged by the website.

Game 2 ticket prices per section:

Upper Level Section ticket prices: Between $653 and $3,308

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $993 and $9,074

Riser Section ticket prices: Between $5,811 and $20,745

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $12,915 and $47,597

For Game 3 and Game 4 the series will shift to Boston, specifically to the TD Garden. As stated by Vivid Seats, currently the leat expensive ticket costs $654 located in the Balcony Level section, the upper most level of the arena, while the most expensive ticket goes for $22,822 located in the VIP Section. In addition, at checkout there are extra fees charged by the website.

Game 3 ticket prices per section:

Balcony Level Section ticket prices: Between $654 and $3246

Middle-Up Section ticket prices: $1,957

Club Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,560 and $3,631

Loge Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,092 and $13,094

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $6,061 and $22,822

According to Vivid Seats, currently the least expensive ticket for Game 4 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts costs $841 located in Balcony Level section, while the most expensive ticket costs $47,597 located in the VIP section. In addition, at checkout there are extra fees charged by the website.

Game 4 ticket prices per section:

Balcony Level Section ticket prices: Between $814 and $10,251

Middle-Up Section ticket prices: $2,136

Club Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,890 and $4,599

Loge Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,353 and $14,163

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $6,049 and $18,153

Floor Section ticket prices: Between $11,414 and 18,153

AT&T Sportsdeck ticket prices: Between $1,923 and $2,622

Despite the rest of the series between San Francisco and Boston is unclear yet, the tickets are already on sale. The least expensive ticket for Game 5 at the Chase Center costs $899 and the most expensive ticket goes for $72,602. Whereas the least expensive ticket for Game 6 at the TD Garden costs $952 and the most expensive ticket costs $63,356. Finally, for Game 7 in San Francisco, if necessary, the least expensive tickets goes for $1120 and the most expensive ticket goes for $66,203. In addition, at checkout there are extra fees charged by the website.

Game 5 ticket prices per section:

Upper Level Section ticket prices: Between $899 and $10,489

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,363 and $14,275

Riser Section ticket prices: Between $6,737 and $38,247

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $15,577 and $72,602

Game 6 ticket prices per section:

Balcony Level Section ticket prices: Between $925 and $11,376

Middle-Up Section ticket prices: Between $2,581 and $3,116

Club Level Section ticket prices: Between $2,475 and $6,777

Loge Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,758 and $63,356

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $10,901 and $48,505

Floor Section ticket prices: Not available right now

AT&T Sportsdeck ticket prices: Not available right now

Game 7 ticket prices per section:

Upper Level Section ticket prices: Between $1,120 and $31,157

Lower Level Section ticket prices: Between $2,299 and $28,038

Riser Section ticket prices: Between $14,698 and $58,440

VIP Section ticket prices: Between $22,500 and $66,203