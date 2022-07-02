Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face each other for the NBA California Classic 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The NBA California Classic 2022 will have the champions Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game on Sunday, July 3. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Golden State Warriors come from a dream season in which they were champions, being far superior to most of their rivals both in the regular season and in the Playoffs. Of course, this year they seek to continue with this great present and for this there is nothing better than to start promoting the young promises.

The Lakers' season was the complete opposite, falling out of the play-in with a roster that included such stars as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. A failure that undoubtedly hurt a lot in the Los Angeles franchise, especially for the money spent for a team that was not in the postseason. They will have to pay close attention to this tournament to see if they can find a talent that will help them be a postseason team once again.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

This game, although it will be between rookies and young promises of each team and the goal with this type of player is usually the same regardless of which team they play for (promote new talent), the present of each of the franchises can make that task more or less pressing.

The Golden State Warriors, if they can keep most of the players on their current roster, are in no rush to recruit new talent and will be able to give youngsters more time to develop. The Lakers, on the other hand, are in need of players that allow them to leave behind the negative image of the 2021-2022 season, so the appearance of new talent is much more pressing.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, July 3 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. As this game will be with the rookies and young promises of each team, the level of the players is still unknown, so determining the favorites will undoubtedly be a difficult task.