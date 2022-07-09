Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face each other in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The last NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, will face the San Antonio Spurs in a game of the 2022 NBA Summer League. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This game will be between two teams with two very different seasons. On the one hand, the last champions Golden State Warriors, a consolidated team, strong, with a very good level of players and that mostly in this NBA Summer League 2022 what they are looking for are good complements to the excellent squad they have.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs managed to boost a very young team last season, in such a way that they even snatched the last place in the Play-in from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they are a team looking to rebuild, and above all to find a new talent who can replace their star from last season Dejounte Murray.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

Although all the teams closely follow this NBA Summer League in order to discover young talents to complete their squads, in this game there will be a franchise that is especially interested, and it is none other than the San Antonio Spurs who currently have a team of very talented players. youths.

The Warriors already have a pretty good squad, and if they manage to keep it, they won't need too much, although obviously it always helps to promote young players so that they are future stars. But the Spurs need to rebuild their roster and maybe in these games they can find some much-needed talent.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs to be played this Sunday, July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with -115 odds, while -105 odds will be for the San Antonio Spurs Lakers victory.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -115 San Antonio Spurs -105

*Odds via DraftKings