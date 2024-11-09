Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. shares emotional reaction after matching father Scottie Pippen's NBA legacy

Memphis Grizzlies player Scotty Pippen Jr. has reached a historic milestone in the NBA, matching an achievement of his father, Scottie Pippen.

The Memphis Grizzlies have started the season strongly, and one of the key reasons is the outstanding performance of their young talent, Scotty Pippen Jr. The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has proven himself to be a valuable asset for the team.

In a recent game against the Washington Wizards, Pippen Jr. recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. This historic achievement makes him the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double alongside his father Scottie Pippen.

Pippen Jr. has surprised many with his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities. His versatile game and exceptional court vision have made him an invaluable contributor to the Grizzlies’ success.

With Ja Morant sidelined due to injury, Pippen Jr. has stepped into a larger role and has risen to the occasion, bringing energy and consistent production to the team.

“Crazy,” Pippen Jr. said about achieving this milestone alongside his father. “I don’t know if I have any words to describe how that feels. Just making history is always a great thing. Definitely being the first father-son duo to do it is a crazy feeling.”

Pippen’s legacy continues

The Pippen family legacy in the NBA continues to grow. With Scotty Jr.’s recent success, the Pippen dynasty cements its place in basketball history.

The Grizzlies, boasting a deep and talented roster, have high expectations for this season. With players like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr., the franchise’s future looks brighter than ever.

