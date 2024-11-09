NBA News: Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards delivers strong warning to opponents amid stellar performance

This NBA season, Anthony Edwards has elevated his game to new heights. The young Minnesota Timberwolves standout has been knocking down three-pointers with remarkable precision, leaving opposing defenses scrambling.

In a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Edwards dropped 35 points, hitting nine of 15 shots from beyond the arc. His ability to score from anywhere on the court has made him a constant threat to opponents.

“I really be surprised at this point. I made two threes in the first quarter today, and in the third, I made one, and they kept going under. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’mma keep shooting this (expletive). I don’t know what they’re doing, but I’mma keep shooting it,’” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards issued a strong warning to players trying to stifle his offense: “I’m happy. I hope they keep going under. I’ma keep lacing that (expletive)” Edwards said via @SneakerReporter .

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after missing a shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 2, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

A historic performance for Edwards

Edwards has tied Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to make 50 three-pointers in the first nine games of a season. His three-point shooting percentage of 46.1% is a career high and an impressive mark for any player.

Despite criticism from some who question his offensive style, Edwards has proven his three-point shooting is not only a skill but also a weapon that transforms games. His scoring ability is propelling the Timberwolves to new heights.

The Future of Edwards and the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have started the season with a 5-3 record, showing promise but leaving room for growth. As the team’s leader, Edwards will play a crucial role in steering the Timberwolves toward the playoffs.

If Edwards maintains this level of performance, he could solidify himself as one of the NBA’s elite scorers. However, balancing his offensive dominance with consistent defensive effort will be key to achieving the team’s long-term goals.

With a bright future ahead, Edwards is poised to continue surprising the league and cementing his status as one of the NBA‘s most dynamic and impactful players.