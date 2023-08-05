Hoops: Will DeMarcus Cousins return to the NBA in the 2023-2024 season?

DeMarcus Cousins began his NBA career in 2010 with the Sacramento Kings, where he played until 2017. He then played for the Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets.

However, no other NBA team has shown interest in him since last season. His last workout was with the Los Angeles Lakers on January 13, 2023. He has been playing in the Puerto Rican basketball league since then.

Cousins has never won an NBA championship, but he has played in 20 playoff games. He made his playoff debut in 2018 with the Golden State Warriors.

What is known about the return of DeMarcus Cousins ​​for the 2023-2024 season?

There is no confirmation yet about whether Cousins will return to the NBA in the 2023-2024 season. He is still playing for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico. His team reached the semifinals, where they lost to the Gigantes de Carolina.

Cousins is a four-time NBA All-Star, having been named to the team in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. He also has two gold medals from playing for the United States national team in 2014 and 2016.

Cousins is still young and could be a valuable addition to any team that needs a veteran center. His last NBA salary was $2 million with the Milwaukee Bucks.