Steve Kerr is not only the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, but he is also a guy who has known the NBA for a long time. As a player from 1988 to 2003, he won a combined total of 9 rings as a player and head coach.

During his playing days, he played with a former NBA team called the Seattle SuperSonics, who are now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the SuperSonics are not the only defunct team in the league.

In addition to the relocated teams, other franchises no longer exist and all have disappeared during the last century. These include the Chicago Stags, Indianapolis Olympians, and Providence Steamrollers, among others.

What did Steve Kerr say about expansion teams?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Steve Kerr said that the two expansion teams that are supposed to join the NBA in the future would be perfect for the league to open up some Western time slots. This would help the league’s TV schedule.

About two new expansion teams, Las Vegas and Seattle, he said he feels good about the idea. He said, “Obviously it’s not my department, but Vegas and Seattle seem to be such smart franchises. It’s a shame that we ever lost the Sonics in the first place. But as you look forward and you think of what we need, we need a couple of Western time slots. Think about all the doubleheaders on TV you have where the second game is starting at 8:40 central time. We lost a couple of West Coast time slots back when Seattle and Vancouver left the league. It hurt the TV schedule, which hurt the whole league schedule.”

Steve Kerr will be the head coach of the United States national basketball team in the 2023 FIBA ​​tournament that will start on August 25 and end on September 10. The USMBNT are one of the big favorites to win.