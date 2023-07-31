Jaylen Brown is one of the key players for the Boston Celtics. He played with the franchise during the 2023 playoffs, making it his sixth postseason appearance. It was his second with the most games played, with 20, while in 2022 he played 24 games.

Since the Boston Celtics drafted him in 2016, they knew that Jaylen was going to be a special player for the franchise. In 2017, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, and he has since made two NBA All-Star appearances (2021, 2023).

As a small forward and shooting guard, he has joined forces with Jayson Tatum to give the Celtics a strong offense this season. However, even though they have made it deep into the postseason, they have not yet won a championship.

Along with Jaylen Brown who are the members of the $50 million-a-year club?

Jaylen Brown recently joined that exclusive club after signing a $304 million contract with the Boston Celtics. This makes it the largest contract in NBA history, a five-year extension.

1. Jaylen Brown – $60.8m

2. Nikola Jokic – $55.2m

3. Stephen Curry – $53.8m

4. Joel Embiid – $53.2m

5. Bradley Beal – $50.2m

Until less than a week ago, Nikola Jokic had the biggest contract in the NBA at $272 million. However, with Jaylen’s contract, a precedent is being set where franchises may be willing to do anything to keep a top player.



salaries source: Spotrac*