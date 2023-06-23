The selection of Brandon Miller as the second pick by the Charlotte Hornets surprised many in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the San Antonio Spurs made the expected choice of Victor Wembanyama as the first pick, the Hornets deviated from the predictions.

Speculation had been widespread about who would claim the coveted second spot, with Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League Ignite emerging as the frontrunner. However, Michael Jordan defied expectations by selecting Brandon Miller.

Charlotte’s decision to choose Miller over Henderson left many shocked, including a significan portion of the fan base. There was some booing when his name was called, but this person had the best reaction to the pick.

Hornets’ fan destroys Michael Jordan for selecting Miller over Henderson

Jordan appears as the best player of all time for most people. However, his tenure as Hornets’ owner has been disappointing. The draft hasn’t provided much hope for the team aside from LaMelo Ball, and their recent decision to go with Miller was another questionable call. The fans weren’t in favor of this move, but this one in particular had an opinion shared by many.

“Michael Jordan, you’ve owned the Hornets since I’ve been a fan. And every time I think you’re about to do something bad, you do something worse. Hornets have been through it all since Day 1. We have drafted more busts than any franchise. We have to put up with so much stuff. It has affected my mental to be fan of this team. And the moment I think, ‘okay this it, this is our moment’, we draft Brandon Miller”, the fan said.