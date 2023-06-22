The thrilling sensation of knowing who thefirst pick was going to be is not something that happened this year. Since the lotterytook place with the San Antonio Spurs getting the selection, everyone slotted Victor Wembanyama there.

That’s why for most people the 2023 NBA Draft was going to start with the second pick. The player that was going to land in the Charlotte Hornets wasn’t a sure thing as Wembanyama was, and the favorite player to be there wasn’t the final selection.

Scoot Henderson is going to play for the Portland Trail Blazers starting this season. The point guard had a successful career playing for the NBA G League Ignite. He was already a professional player having skipped college, but now his salary is much bigger.

Scoot Henderson’s salary with the Portland Trail Blazers

In the league there is something called NBA rookie scale that determines the limits of a contract. Each draft spot has an established figure that changes year to year depending on the salary cap. The salary of a player could end up being as low as 80% or go as high as 120% of the number.

Henderson is slated to make $8,141,200 in 2023, according to RealGM.com. His second-year salary is going to be $8,548,000, considering those values could change depending on the negotiations. Rookies have the third and fourth seasons contracts hanging on team options. In his case, the third year would be $8,955,300. The fourth season is a 26.4% from the previous salary.