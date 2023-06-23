The first pick in the draft was the most predictable one in a long time. As it was expected by everyone, the San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama. But the surprises started right after him with the Charlotte Hornets selecting Brandon Miller.

There was a ton of speculation regarding who was going to be the second pick. The favorite to land there was NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. However, Michael Jordan decided to go with the prospect from Alabama.

It was shocking for most, considering Henderson was regarded as the second-best player in the draft. Another thing that added a certain drama to the selection was that Miller said that Paul George was the GOAT in his opinion, instead of Jordan or evenLeBron James.

Michael Jordan’s message to Brandon Miller

Miller even trash-talked during his pre-draft interviews with Jordan as the target. He mentioned that MJ called him just a shooter, so the rookie came back at him saying he saw Jordan air-ball a free throw. However, it all seemed to be in a playful tone. That was the same intention the legend had when he talked to Miller following the selection.

“What up dude? Can you palm a ball yet? Well, welcome man. I’m looking forward to seeing you play man. And, I know you’ve been talking to Melo [Ball] already, haven’t you? Alright man well you know what? You know what happens now right? You got to get to work dude!”, Jordan said to Miller in the call posted by the Hornets.