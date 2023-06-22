This year’s draft didn’t offer much suspense around who the first pick was going to be. The San Antonio Spurs secured the selection in the lottery, and they drafted Victor Wembanyama as was widely expected.

The main intrigue of the 2023 NBA Draft was going to start with the second pick. The Charlotte Hornets were expected to select NBA G League Ignite Scoot Henderson, but they took another direction.

Brandon Miller went to the Hornets with the second pick. He had a different trajectory than Henderson, considering he preferred the college route going to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The forward is now going to make a big salary even in his first year.

Brandon Miller’s salary with the Charlotte Hornets

In the NBA, there is a rookie scale that determines the contractual limits for players. This scale assigns a specific figure to each draft position, which is adjusted annually based on the league’s salary cap. Notably, a player’s salary can range from 80% to 120% of the designated figure, allowing for some negotiation flexibility.

Brandon Miller’s salary for 2023 is going to be $9,065,600 and $9,519,100 in his second year, according to RealGM.com. Rookies have their third and fourth-season contracts dependent on team options. For Miller, the third year would be worth $9,972,400, and the fourth season would have a 26.2% increase of his previous salary.