Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is certainly making an impression in the NBA and his father LaVar couldn't be prouder. The confidence he has on his son is such that he downplayed the advice Michael Jordan could give him.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and often the superstar all basketball players looked up to as kids. Of course, there's an endless debate about who's the GOAT between him and LeBron James, but that's another story.

What we could be sure of is that it's unusual to hear someone downplaying what MJ has accomplished during his legendary career. However, it looks like LaVar Ball had no problem in doing that to praise his son LaMelo.

LaVar is known for being proud of his kids, but this time he took it to the next level. LaMelo Ball is clearly one of the most interesting prospects in the league and his father believes he's talented enough to not need advice from the Chicago Bulls icon.

LaVar Ball downplays advice Michael Jordan could give to LaMelo

“How often does he seek out advice from Michael Jordan? Never!” LaVar Ball said, as quoted by Ahn Fire Digital. “What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he gonna give him.

"When the last time he won a championship? And the game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him?” LaVar continued. Well, this wouldn't be the first time one of his comments makes noise. But his take on such a respected player is still surprising.

LaMelo is having a great season with the Charlotte Hornets regardless. In his second year in the league, the 2020 first-round pick is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.