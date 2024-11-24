NBA News: Former Knicks' player gets brutally honest on LeBron James' son Bronny with the Lakers

After the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets, fans are expressing concern about the team’s performance, even with LeBron James continuing to lead. Meanwhile, his son, Bronny James, remains a topic of discussion among former NBA players.

With back-to-back losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are raising concerns among their fans due to their lack of consistency. Despite LeBron James‘ leadership on the court, the Lakers have already suffered six defeats in this NBA regular season. The latest loss to the Denver Nuggets has only amplified worries. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Bronny James remains a focal point of discussion among former NBA players and analysts.

Despite the Lakers’ struggles, Bronny continues to be a topic of debate. On The Stephen A. Smith Show, former NBA veteran Greg Anthony, who played 11 seasons with teams like the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, shared his thoughts with Smith about LeBron’s son and his role with the Lakers.

“We have never had an athlete as accomplished as LeBron James catch as much heat and vitriol and hate… I think that his son hasn’t necessarily been able to handle the hype, the expectations, and the negativity,” Anthony remarked, referencing LeBron‘s decision to step away from social media, which he linked to criticism aimed at Bronny.

“All the great players can handle criticism. They don’t get caught up in it. But here’s the reality: now everybody’s got an opinion. We used to say, ‘Opinions are like [a certain body part]—everyone has one.’ The difference now is, you hear every single one,” Anthony added.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns.

Anthony on LeBron dealing with criticism

The NBA former player spoke about the way LeBron has dealt with criticism: “LeBron has dealt with more *** over the last just since he’s been in LA, and she’s never shy away from it. He’s always had courage, he’s always spoken his mind whether you agree with him or not, he’s never been one to shy away very much.“

Anthony continued: “It’s different when it now becomes one of your children because they’re vulnerable for them. You want to protect your kids, can I throw this caveat out to you to close this out something needs to be added.“

Former NBA players talked about Bronny

Bronny James’ basketball journey continues to spark debates among fans and former NBA stars alike, with opinions ranging from constructive critiques to outright confidence in his potential.

Adding to the conversation, former NBA champion Avery Johnson offered a more developmental approach for LeBron James’ eldest son. “This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to refine his game and see if he can become a rotation player or even better in the NBA,” Johnson suggested, emphasizing the value of patience in Bronny’s progression.

Meanwhile, Lakers legend Magic Johnson struck a more optimistic tone, expressing confidence in Bronny’s future. “Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player! He’s shown he has a few things you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender,” Johnson said.

Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas pinpointed what he sees as a critical area for improvement in Bronny’s game: aggression. “The problem with Bronny’s game is that he’s not aggressive. When you’re not looking to score, it becomes a problem,” Arenas noted, adding that this mindset can limit a player’s impact on the court.