How to watch Boston Celtic at Dallas Mavericks January 22, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boston Celtic will visit Dallas Mavericks in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boston Celtic at Dallas Mavericks for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Boston franchise aims to maintain its position at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference, recognizing the importance of securing victories. With the Milwaukee Bucks closely trailing, a defeat could narrow the gap they currently hold, and the Boston team is determined to prevent that.

Their opponents in this matchup are the Dallas Mavericks, currently occupying the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Despite their current position, the Mavericks are aware of the significance of defending the coveted sixth place, and as a result, they are determined to pursue victory in this game.

When will Boston Celtic at Dallas Mavericks be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtic and Dallas Mavericks will take place this Monday, January 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtic at Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtic at Dallas Mavericks

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtic and Dallas Mavericks be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSSW.